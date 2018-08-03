Man drives to police station to prove he's sober. Police say... he wasn't
By Nathan Vicar
(WOMC) - Police in Canada say a man is facing an impaired driving charge after attempting to prove to his friends that he wasn't drunk.
Peel regional police allege the man was drinking at a bar early Wednesday morning and set out to show his friends he wasn't impaired.
It's alleged he drove to a Mississauga, Ont., police station to prove his point.
According to The Canadian Press, the man asked police for a breath test and officers obliged.
A police spokeswoman says his blood-alcohol level was allegedly one-and-a-half times the legal limit.
A 32-year-old Caledon, Ont., man has been charged in connection with the incident.
