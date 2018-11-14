Dress up your front yard with the Hidden Valley Ranch inflatable bottle

(104.3 WOMC) -- Around this time of year, you see a lot of inflatable Santas and reindeer adorning people’s front lawns.

For those who want to switch it up, Hidden Valley Ranch has released a larger-than-life inflatable bottle you can use to ‘dress up' your home, according to Delish.

The 6′5″ bottle is for #1 ranch fans only.

When your neighbor says there’s a competition for the best-decorated house...



Me: pic.twitter.com/NUjwPJ4bmN — Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) November 14, 2018

The inflatable decoration is just one of many things you can buy from the Hidden Valley Ranch online store that was recently re-launched by the company.

Other items you can buy on the website include ranch Christmas sweaters, Christmas tree ornaments and even a Christmas tree topper.

It’s HERE! Our limited-edition holiday collection at the RANCH SHOP. Wave your Ranch flag high this holiday season ☃️❄️ Trust us, there’s something for everyone like these tacky holiday sweatshirts -- https://t.co/wcD82ayS3p pic.twitter.com/HnKY4kI0Sz — Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) November 13, 2018

.@stassi girl, you need this for your Christmas tree this year. --https://t.co/Opw2IjLTtZ — Best Products (@BestProducts) November 13, 2018

Delish also reports that Hidden Valley plans to release the Magnum of Ranch on Dec. 3.

The limited edition bottle will be filled with almost 2 liters of ranch and will be sold for $25, perfect to give as a gift to the ranch lover in your life.

Hidden Valley Releases Giant Magnum Bottles of Ranch Dressing for The Holidays https://t.co/ZQnYN4UIU6 — People (@people) November 13, 2018