Be A Mattress Firm 'Snoozetern' And Get Paid To Sleep
Have you ever said you wished you could get paid to sleep? Mattress Firm is taking you up on that
(104.3 WOMC) -- If sleeping on the job sounds like a dream, that dream is just an application away.
Mattress retailer Mattress Firm is launching its second annual search for a "snoozetern."
This is not a joke, people.
This paid internship is for those who have 30 hours a week they can commit to it, and those who think laying down on the job isn't such a bad thing.
If you think you could be the next all-star sleeper, here's what you would have to do if you snagged this snoozeternship:
- Test out Mattress Firm beds and create written and video reviews for their social platforms and website
- Create regular video content about your Snoozetern experience for Mattress Firm’s social platforms
- Host Facebook Live events to give sleep tips and share your favorite products
- Capture Insta-worthy photos around BEDQuarters for our social platforms
- Interview Mattress Firm employees to get sleep tips and tricks from the best, and share these tips through video and blog content
- Create video content interviewing Houston locals about their sleep habits
- Attend Mattress Firm events and capture photo/video content
It's not all sleeping, but it's not a bad gig.
Being able to sleep anytime and any place isn't all you'll need to qualify (although that's a very important part of becoming a Snoozetern).
You must be:
- 18 years of age or older
- Proficient in napping, regardless of time of day
- Interested in exposure to different surfaces, textures and sleep positions
- Passionate about sleep and comfort
- Eager to meet new people and talk to them about awesome things like sleep
- Creative and able to edit short videos using editing software like Animoto, iMovie, Adobe Spark or Final Cut Pro
- Curious about things you can’t see — like those illusive dreams and what’s inside your mattress
- Available to start snoozing in the Houston-area beginning mid-May
Mattress Firm says you'll have to come to work at their BEDquarters in Houston, but you'll also have the chance to visit local Mattress Firm locations.
If you meet all these requirements, you'll have to apply on Mattress Firm's website for a spot. The deadline is May 3.
You can also visit their website for more information.
Another bonus: you don't have to be in college to apply, but if you are, the snoozeternship could count for academic credits.