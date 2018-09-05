Disney wants to give you a free vacation at any park to share your Disney expertise

(104.3 WOMC) - If your Disney parks knowledge could give even Mickey Mouse a run for his money, The Walt Disney Company has the perfect gig for you.

Disney is looking for experts to be on its Disney Parks Moms Panel. The panel — comprised of 40 Disney buffs (despite its name, the gig is open to anyone over the age of 18, among other eligibility requirements) — serves as an online resource and question-and-answer forum for people planning a Disney vacation.

For the job, panelists are asked to complete about 10 to 20 written responses per week and must specialize in either Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, runDisney events, Disney Vacation Club or Disney Cruise Line.

Though the position is unpaid, in exchange for participation Disney gives panelists (and up to three guests) a free trip to a Walt Disney Resort of their choice.

The purpose of the Disney panel is to aid visitors planning their Disney vacations. Almost any question on the topic is fair game, and panelists must be prepared for even the most specific questions regarding everything from dining options to which characters sign autographs.

Disney takes its search for panelists seriously: The three-round application process includes a series of short-answer questions, a video submission and a phone interview, and eligibility requirements include having visited a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort at least once in the last 12 months, or if you're applying to be a Disney Cruise Line or Disney Vacation Club Panelist, it's required that you took that vacation within the last 24 months.

If selected, you must also have ample time to dedicate to spreading their Disney expertise; the 10 to 20 written responses per week are estimated to take about 20 minutes per question, and there are mandatory training sessions at the Walt Disney Resort at the end of November.

Panelists serve for one year, and then are invited to return as alumni panelists, but are not required to go through the application process again.

Applications for the Disney Parks Moms Panel for 2019 will be accepted beginning Sept. 5 and run through Sept. 12.