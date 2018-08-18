Dream Cruise Weather Forecast By The Hour

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re headed to the Woodward Dream Cruise today, don’t forget to bring sunglasses — you’re going to need them!

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high around 85 degrees, perfect for riding down Woodward in a classic cruiser or just taking in the sights with friends and family.

Here’s a look at the hourly forecast:

7:00 AM — Mostly cloudy, 70

8:00 AM — Partly sunny, 71

9:00 AM — Partly sunny, 73

10:00 AM — Partly sunny, 76 (Real Feel: 82)

11:00 AM — Partly sunny, 78 (Real Feel: 86)

12:00 PM — Partly sunny, 80 (Real Feel: 88)

1:00 PM — Partly sunny, 81 (Real Feel: 89)

2:00 PM — Mostly sunny, 82 (Real Feel: 90)

3:00 PM — Mostly sunny, 84 (Real Feel: 90)

4:00 PM — Mostly sunny, 83 (Real Feel: 87)

5:00 PM — Mostly sunny, 82 (Real Feel: 85)

6:00 PM — Mostly sunny, 81 (Real Feel: 82)

7:00 PM — Mostly sunny, 78 (Real Feel: 78)

8:00 PM — Partly sunny, 76

9:00 PM — Mostly clear, 74

10:00 PM — Mostly clear, 72

11:00 PM — Clear, 71

12:00 AM — Clear, 70

1:00 AM — Clear, 69

2:00 AM — Clear, 68