Dream Cruise Weather Forecast By The Hour
DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re headed to the Woodward Dream Cruise today, don’t forget to bring sunglasses — you’re going to need them!
Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high around 85 degrees, perfect for riding down Woodward in a classic cruiser or just taking in the sights with friends and family.
Here’s a look at the hourly forecast:
7:00 AM — Mostly cloudy, 70
8:00 AM — Partly sunny, 71
9:00 AM — Partly sunny, 73
10:00 AM — Partly sunny, 76 (Real Feel: 82)
11:00 AM — Partly sunny, 78 (Real Feel: 86)
12:00 PM — Partly sunny, 80 (Real Feel: 88)
1:00 PM — Partly sunny, 81 (Real Feel: 89)
2:00 PM — Mostly sunny, 82 (Real Feel: 90)
3:00 PM — Mostly sunny, 84 (Real Feel: 90)
4:00 PM — Mostly sunny, 83 (Real Feel: 87)
5:00 PM — Mostly sunny, 82 (Real Feel: 85)
6:00 PM — Mostly sunny, 81 (Real Feel: 82)
7:00 PM — Mostly sunny, 78 (Real Feel: 78)
8:00 PM — Partly sunny, 76
9:00 PM — Mostly clear, 74
10:00 PM — Mostly clear, 72
11:00 PM — Clear, 71
12:00 AM — Clear, 70
1:00 AM — Clear, 69
2:00 AM — Clear, 68