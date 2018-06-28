Donut Fries Are Finally Coming To All Dunkin' Donuts

Get ready - on July 2, participating Dunkin Donuts locations will be serving up DONUT FRIES!

Previously, the donut chain tested Donut Fries at a few locations in Boston and Providence, and people couldn't get enough of them. So starting July 2, the new snack will be available at participating locations across the country.

Donut fries are really mini churros and we have been and are SO here for it.

Look how delicious they are!