Don't Fall For This Thanksgiving Social Media Scam

Everyone loves to save a buck. And when you find that good deal, you want to share it with your friends. But as we have all learned, if you see it featured on your Facebook feed, it's probably a scam.

While both circulating offers look legitimate, Snopes says that coupons offering $50 towards groceries from Walmart for Thanksgiving or 85 percent off on Black Friday are both fakes.

If an unsuspecting user clicks on the advertisement, they could be opening themselves up to having personal data stolen, or signed up for expensive subscriptions.

According to the Better Business Bureau, "Watch out for a reward that's too good to be true."