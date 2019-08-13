Donate Blood Today At Little Caesars Arena And Get FREE Red Wings, Pistons Tickets

It's a chance to score free Pistons and Red Wings tickets, while also doing something to help those in need.

An all-day blood drive is taking place Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Everyone who donates a pint will get a pair of free tickets to a Red Wings and Pistons preseason game, as well as other prize giveaways throughout the day.

All blood types are needed. The Red Cross says there's less than a three-day supply of most blood types and less than a two-day supply of type-O blood.

"The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion," Beth Frahm, donor recruitment account manager with the Red Cross, said in a statement.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Via Concourse at Little Caesars Arena. Free parking is available for donors, at the Henry West Garage located at 128 W. Fisher Service Drive

How to donate blood

You can just show up in person, or visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) using sponsor code: LCA313 to make an appointment. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Donors can save time by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.