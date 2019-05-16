Dolly Parton Says '9 To 5' Sequel Will Be In Production Soon

(104.3 WOMC) -- Country music icon Dolly Parton has confirmed that a “9 to 5” sequel will be ready to start filming in the “next few months.”

Parton appeared on HLN’s “Morning Express with Robin Meade” and revealed that the only thing that’s pending is her and co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda signatures on the final script.

The 73-year-old says Rashida Jones and original screenwriter Patricia Resnick are hard at work on the script, which will involve a group of younger working women who wonder, “What happened to those three women years ago that made all these changes with the company?”

Parton, Fonda and Tomlin’s characters, now successful businesswomen, then come back together.

“We’ve got two scripts and we’re waiting for the last rewrite,” Parton said. “So as soon as we all sign off on that, I’d say in the next few months we’ll be in production.”