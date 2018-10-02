Dollar Zombie: Applebee's creates $1 Halloween-themed drink for October

(104.3 WOMC) - Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar is kicking off the month of October with a new $1 Halloween-themed drink.

The Dollar Zombie is an electric-blue drink made from a mix of rum, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, and lime flavors and topped with a gummy brain.

If you ever see a zombie that doesn’t look like a cocktail with a gummy brain on top, lace up those sneakers and run like the wind. pic.twitter.com/f7ziORr369 — Applebee's (@Applebees) October 1, 2018

The Dollar Zombie is the Neighborhood Drink of the Month which Applebee's says was crowd-sourced with guest input on everything from the flavors to the color and the garnish.

"Halloween is a favorite holiday around here, and we're excited to offer guests the opportunity to celebrate all month long with our new DOLLAR ZOMBIE," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "We invite people to get into the spirit early by trying our Neighborhood Drink with an infectious taste. The only thing to fear this Halloween is missing out on this awesome drink."

Applebee's says availability varies by location and reminds guest to drink responsibly.