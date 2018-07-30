Dog Steals GoPro And Makes Mad Dash That Goes Viral

(WOMC) - Dogs are adorable whatever they do. Watching dog videos can make you smile if you are having a dull moment.

One joyful dog is going viral after making his way around an estate with a stolen GoPro firmly in its jaws.

The footage shows the dog too enthusiastic about the device and is running away from the owner who is trying to retrieve it.

It has got over 9.32million views and it is so hilarious that you'd want to watch it over and over again.