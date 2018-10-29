Dog Pretends To Be A Stray To Scam Free Food From McDonald's

This may be the craftiest dog on earth.

But her human companion wasn't laughing when she discovered her pooch was sneaking out of their house in Oklahoma City to put on sad puppy dog eyes in the drive-through lane at a nearby McDonalds. She was begging for burgers.

Her mom sussed out what he was up to, and got in the line herself. The dog named Princess approached the car, then slowly backed away when she saw who was behind the wheel.

The owner of Princess called her big brown mutt a "gold-digging ass bitch."

Many laughed at her description, although some took it seriously.

Eli Angela got 1,800 likes when she wrote: "I mean this post is funny but...Maybe put a collar on her. And maybe stop letting her get out at night. It’s your fault she gets out, not hers. When she gets hit by a car you won’t think it’s so cute and funny anymore."