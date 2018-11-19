Have You Seen the Dog Cheese Challenge?

(104.3 WOMC) -- Cheese goes well on everything: nachos, pasta, cheeseburgers, chili cheese dogs, the list goes on. But what about throwing cheese at your dog?

One Twitter user sparked a viral sensation on Saturday after he invented “dog cheese,” a game where you lob a slice of American cheese at a pupper and see how they react.

YouTuber Matthew Elias first came up with the idea after spending a lifetime throwing cheese at things. After he ran out of objects, he “thought I’d see if my dog could catch it,” he told BuzzFeed News. The end result is, of course, dog cheese.

Now, lots of people — and dogs, and the occasional cat — are playing Dog Cheese. Soon it will be more popular than beer pong. Just kidding, but what if it was? Would be cool.