Dog Born Without Nose Given Chance For Recovery

(104.3 WOMC) -- A dog born without a nose is getting a chance for recovery thanks, in part, to a calendar featuring her.

WWBT-TV reports Goosie has a rare condition where she was born missing part of her nose, which means her nostrils are inside her mouth, her top lip (called bilateral cleft lip), and most of her top teeth are missing.

The cute, four-legged friend belongs to Sanctuary Rescue who saved the pup and now adopted her as their own.

“She’s just cute, goofy, playful and she’s just happy to even be here," said Brittany Ketcham told WWBT.

Sanctuary Rescue and Ketcham now have teamed up to create a calendar to raise money for Goosie’s surgery.

“When I saw the pictures of Goosie and saw how well she was doing, I just had to do what I could to get her out there to help raise money for the surgery,” said Ketcham.

Aside from the calendar, they’re also selling what they call, “Goosie Gear!” Proceeds from all the merchandise will go towards medical bills for Goose which are expected to be around $6,000.

The calendars are $14 for one but the price drops for orders of multiples. They will be taking orders until the end of the month to be shipped the week of Nov. 16.

Purchase one here.