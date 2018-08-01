The District Detroit, American Red Cross partner for blood drive at Little Caesars Arena

(WOMC) - An emergency blood shortage is prompting the American Red Cross, The District Detroit to hold one of the largest blood drives in Michigan at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, August 9.

The Red Cross has issued an urgent call for eligible donors of all blood types – especially type O – to give now and help save lives.

The event will take place in from 10 a.m. - 8 a.m. in the arena’s concourse. All presenting donors will receive tickets to sporting events, concerts and other giveaways. They will also receive discounts to the arena’s Team Store as well as Mike’s Pizza Bar; Sports & Social Detroit; Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit and the District Market and be entered to win additional prizes such as team autographed items.

Parking is available for donors free of charge at the Henry West Garage located at 128 W. Fisher Service Drive

Registration is required at Redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code LCA313.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), sponsor code: LCA313 to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.