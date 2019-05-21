Disney World Visitors Can Now Get Amazon Prime One-Day Delivery

(104.3 WOMC) -- So you are at Disney World but you forgot some things at home. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you'll be able to get it delivered to your resort.

Amazon Prime has expanded one-day delivery for Orlando, Florida, Reader’s Digest reported.

This is big for local residents, Disney visitors and people going to other theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort.

To get delivery to the resorts, just tell Amazon your name and where you are located. The package will be delivered to the front desk and you can pick it up when you come back from playing all day.