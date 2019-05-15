Disney Is Selling Boozy Popsicles And We’re Planning A Trip Right Now

(104.3 WOMC) -- There’s a reason Disney World is known as the most magical place on Earth, and it’s not just because your kids can meet their animated heroes in real life.

This summer, during the long, scorching days of roaming the park, Epcot Italy is offering the ultimate refreshment to cool off and chill out. For guests 21 and over, that’s pretty magical.

Epcot is offering Cocktail Popsicles by Pop Fusion at the theme park's Italy Pavilion at the Via Napoli beverage and snack cart. Currently, guests can sample from three different flavors, including Limoncello, Sparkling Strawberry Wine, and Berry Sangria.

According to Delish, the Limoncello flavor is filled with Limoncello Liqueur and fresh raspberries. The Sparkling Strawberry flavor is made of frozen sparkling wine with fresh strawberries and the Berry Sangria is a pop of wine and fresh berries!

OK, so the alcoholic pops may be a little pricey ($12 to 13 each), but in that Florida heat, we think they may be worth it.

However, if you’re looking for a no-booze—or less pricey—option, there are non-alcoholic Strawberry and tiramisu pops as well for $8.

The best part? According to the Disney Food Blog review, the pops hold up well in the heat, so we can worry less about sticky fingers and more about what we are going to see next.