Recall Alert: Disney's Forky Plush Toy Recalled

(104.3 WOMC) -- A plush toy depicting a character from "Toy Story 4" is being recalled due to a choking hazard for young children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Monday (July 8) impacting the 11-inch Forky toy sold at Disney Stores, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort and online.

The eyes can come off and become a choking hazard.

About 80,000 Forky plush toys were sold in the U.S., according to the CPSC.

The plush toys with the following tracking codes found on the sewn-in label on the toy's bottom are the only items impacted:

FAC-024868-18338

FAC-024868-19032

FAC-024868-19060

FAC-024868-19091

If you have the toy, you're being instructed to return it to a Disney Store or park location.

If you have any questions about the recall, call Disney at 866-537-7649, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CDT, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, or 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

You can also email the company at personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com.