Josh Gad Reported For Disney's 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Reboot'

(104.3 WOMC) -- Disney is going miniature again.

Slash Film reports that Walt Disney Pictures has cast Josh Gad, 38, in an upcoming reboot of the popular 1989 movie "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids."

Titled "Shrunk," the movie described as a sequel to the original set in modern times. Gad will play the grown-up son of inventor Wayne Szalinski (Rick Moranis), Nick Szalinski. Nick carries on his father's work and mistakes by accidentally shrinking the kids.

"Honey, I Shrunk The Kids" was released in 1989, with the story following a wacky scientist who shrinks his son, daughter and their friends to less than half an inch in size with his experimental ray gun.

The film spawned two sequels, "Honey, I Blew Up The Kid" and "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves" and a popular TV series.

Josh Gad is a favorite performer for Disney, between his turns in "Frozen" and the most recent live-action adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast."