Here's When You'll Be Able To Stream 'Avengers: Endgame'

Marvel fans will receive an early Christmas present this year.

As "Avengers: Endgame" continues to rack in huge numbers at the box office, Disney's CEO confirmed the superhero blockbuster will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning on Dec. 11, nearly eight months after the film premiered in U.S. theaters.

Deadline reported Bob Iger made the announcement as part of the company’s quarterly earnings report Wednesday afternoon.

Disney+ is a main focus for the company, according to previous remarks from Iger.

The service will arrive on Nov. 12 and cost either $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Disney+ will feature movies and TV shows pulled from the entertainment behemoth's vast library, including the "Star Wars" series, Marvel Cinematic Universe films and animation from Pixar, Disney Animation and Blue Sky. It will also include new TV series, including "The Mandalorian" in the "Star Wars" universe and MCU shows about Loki, Wanda, Vision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Thrilled to share a first look at Disney+ with you! pic.twitter.com/iiqjFjaNra — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 11, 2019

Speaking of Marvel movies, plenty more will be arriving in the next few years. It was previously reported that eight of them will be out by 2022.