Detroit's New Year's Eve 'The Drop' Party Canceled This Year

The D won't drop in Detroit this New Year's Eve.

It's been a nearly decade-long celebration downtown, but officials with the Motor City NYE "The Drop" committee say it won't be happening this year.

Spokesperson Marcy Hayes explained to WWJ it's a simple problem of logistics: They had trouble finding a large enough space that was safe, and where they wouldn't have to close roads.

"You know, if you look back at this year, and all of the various announcements about so-and-so bought this building and so-and-so's taken over that space and they're gonna start construction on this and that, you know. It's not like somebody laid out a plan at the beginning of 2018 and said: 'Here is where everything is going to become a cluster,' she told WWJ's Sandra McNeill.

"And as everyone knows, because the city has been doing better and better, that sort of situation is not as readily available. You know, so rather than put on an event that wasn't to the caliber that they're interested in, they decided to postpone and focus on 2019."

The D drop started back in 2009 when the recession was raging, and safety concerns kept many people way from downtown events. Like a lot downtown, however, the event has been growing.

Organizers estimated more than 30,000 people attended The Drop last year, with the record attendance recorded at around 36,000 at Campus Martius Park in 2016.

Hayes said this isn't over, with future plans in the works.

The official website says "The DROP will be back bigger than ever on December 31, 2019."