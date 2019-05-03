Cheers! Detroit's First Winery In 60 Years Is Opening Today

DETROIT (104.3 WOMC) - The first winery in Detroit in over 60 years is finally opening its doors for business.

Detroit Vineyards on Gratiot Avenue, at the old Stroh's Ice Cream building, is celebrating its grand opening on Friday, beginning with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. The celebration runs until midnight.

Visitors can sample Detroit-made wines in the 3,000-square-foot tasting room or pick up a bottle from the retail section to take home. Offerings include crisp whites, medium- to full-bodied reds, meads and hard ciders.

The company began in 2014 and has grown from making about 2,500 cases of wine two years ago to about 10,000 cases this year.

The winery is open all week: Monday and Tuesday 5 to 10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.