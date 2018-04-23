'Detroiters' Returns This Summer For Season 2

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) The long-awaited second season of "Detroiters" will finally have its premiere on Comedy Central.

The hit show, starring metro Detroiters Sam Richardson as Sam Duvet and Tim Robinson as Tim Cramblin, will return on June 21 at 10 p.m.

Richardson and Robinson play two men running their own advertising agency, Cramblin Duvet, in the Motor City.

According to Comedy Central, the new season will feature the duo nabbing the Michigan Science Center as a client, Sam seeking fresh love interests, and Tim's brother joining their ad agency.

Plus, Sam and Tim will make a commercial featuring former WDIV-TV (Channel 4) anchor Mort Crim.

The 10 new episodes boast a strong lineup of guest stars including metro Detroit's own Tim Meadows and Mary Lynn Rajskub, Bobby Moynihan, Faizon Love, Amber Ruffin, Jerry Minor, Conner O’Malley, Nora Dunn, Mort Crim, and University of Michigan football coach, Jim Harbaugh.

Last season's special guest stars included Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Nash, Rick Mahorn, Michael Che and more.

The show is produced by SNL's Lorne Michaels and actor Jason Sudekis.

Watch the trailer for the new season below.