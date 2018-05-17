Detroit To Name Street In Tribute To Michael Jackson

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) The King Of Pop will be honored with his very own street in Detroit's theatre district.

A stretch of Randolph Street between Madison Street and Gratiot Avenue will be renamed "Michael Jackson Avenue," the Detroit Free Press reported. A ceremony will be held on the site June 15 as part of the Detroit Music Weekend festival.

Last year, Detroit diva Aretha Franklin was honored when a portion of Madison Avenue was renamed "Aretha Franklin Way."

This year's festival will be headlined by the surviving Jacksons -- Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon. They will perform a free 75-minute set on Saturday, June 16 full of hits, paying homage to brother Michael "through use of revolutionary digital technology."

They will also be bestowed a key to the city by Mayor Mike Duggan, according to the report.

The Jackson Five have a deep history with the city having been signed to Motown in 1968 and recording the groups biggest hits during their seven-year stint with the label.

Being held June 14-17, the Detroit Music Weekend will also feature more than 500 performers on five stages during the Saturday program, including former Grand Funk Railroad frontman Mark Farner, Emmy-winning actor and recording artist Jeff Daniels and his son Ben Daniels' Band, and the Craig Brown Band. Full information is available at DetroitMusicWeekend.org.