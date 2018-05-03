Detroit Music Awards spotlights local favorites

The 27th annual Detroit Music Awards will be handed out at 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave.

104.3 WOMC is saluting all of the great local artists, songwriters and musicians that keep the Motor City rockin’ and who will be recognized at the annual awards.

In addition, Pam Rossi will be presenting at this year's awards.

Awards will be bestowed in more than 70 categories, based on voting by members of the 4,000-strong Detroit Music Awards Foundation. In the DMAs' national categories, nominations include work by Eminem, Bob Seger and Kid Rock.

The event isn't limited to music-biz folks: The show is open to the public, and tickets ($22.50) are available at LiveNation.com and the Fillmore box office. The doors open at 6pm for anyone 18 and older.

The full list of nominees is available at the DMAs website.