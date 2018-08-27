© Radub85 | Dreamstime.com

Deputies: Man had 800 pounds of stolen lemons

August 27, 2018
Categories: 
Features

THERMAL, Calif. (AP) — Talk about driving a lemon!

Authorities say a man has been arrested in Southern California after deputies found about 800 pounds (363 kilograms) of stolen lemons inside his car.

Riverside County sheriff's officials say 69-year-old Dionicio Fierros was arrested Friday and booked on a charge of theft of agricultural products.

Deputies were investigating recent farm thefts when they stopped Fierros' car in Thermal on Friday morning.

Inside his car, deputies say they found several large bags of freshly picked lemons they say were stolen from a nearby farm.

A telephone number for Fierros could not be located in public records and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Tags: 
Lemons
Stolen
California

Recent Podcast Audio
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
Singer Deniece Williams speaks with Stephen & JoAnne about the musical legacy of Aretha Franklin WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gospel music Patriarch Marvin Winans remembers Aretha Franklin with Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
Reverend Jesse Jackson spends a few minutes with Stephen & JoAnne discussing the final moments of Aretha Franklin's Life. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Photographer Linda Solomon talks about Robert Redford WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes