Delta, Coca-Cola Apologize For ‘Creepy' Napkins

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) -- Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola are apologizing for “creepy” in-flight napkins suggesting that passengers write down their phone numbers for their “plane crush.”

One side of the napkins say, “Because you’re on a plane full of interesting people and hey … you never know.” When flipped over, they say, “Be a little old school. Write down your number & give it to your plane crush. You never know…”

There are even two lines on the napkin: one for a passenger to write their name, and the other for their phone number.

Those who saw the napkins were quick to criticize the brand’s attempt at romance.

Hey @Delta and @CocaCola These napkins are creepy AF. Pretty sure no one appreciated unsolicited phone numbers in the ‘good old days’ and they sure as heck don’t want the number of someone who has been gawking at them on a plane for hours today. Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/PJAiurFRMh — ducksauz (@ducksauz) January 21, 2019

Napkins received from @Delta on Wednesday flight seem unintentionally creepy, especially after reading the smaller print. Swing and a miss, @DietCoke. pic.twitter.com/eKaMruqqUR — Mike J (@MJJoe) February 1, 2019

Both Delta and Coke have since apologized for the napkins, with Delta admitting they “missed the mark with this one.”

“We are sorry for that and began removing the napkins from our aircraft in January,” the airline told Insider.

Coca-Cola told the outlet they would be replacing the design.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone we may have offended. We worked with our partners at Delta to begin removing the napkins last month and are replacing them with other designs.”