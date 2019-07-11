Dear Bubbies: Is Time Running Out For Me To Find True Love?

Dear Bubbies:

I am an intelligent, attractive, 32 year old female who would love to meet the right guy, but every time I go out on a date, I find myself sizing up my date and asking myself, “Would I want to walk down the aisle with this guy”? If the answer is “no”, I head for the hills. So, I’ve been on more 1st dates than any of my friends, but very few 2nd dates. I would love to get married and start a family and let’s face it, my biological clock is ticking away. What advice can you give me so that I can find my true love before it’s too late?

From: Help … Time is Running Out!!!!

Dear Help … Time Is Running Out:

Oy!!! Where do we begin? OK … let’s start with the “Help, time is running out” part. Listen carefully, darling. Time is not running out.

First of all, in the words of that famous Paul Simon song, “Slow down, you move too fast”!! The Bubbies think you sound desperate and that’s never a good sign. You’re only 32 years old and from where we’re sittin’ baby, you’re still a kid. Yeah, we know, turning 30 was tough … how well we remember. You’re thinking “I’m not in my 20’s any longer” and you feel as though it’s now time to take life seriously, right? We get it. But just take a deep breath and relax, kiddo.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist, or a Jewish Grandmother for that matter, to see that you’re putting way too much pressure on yourself to find “Mr. Right Away” instead of “Mr Right”!! You view every first date as potential “husband material,” instead of just enjoying being out on a date and having a good time. You’re already changing diapers with this guy when you should be enjoying the moment. Sure, we know that the ultimate goal for you is to be happily married with children, but that’s just not gonna happen unless you give these guys a chance.

There are so many factors that figure into finding “Mr Right”, but all these take time. They take a willingness to get to know someone on a deeper level than just a first date. You need to take the time to find out things like -- how much do you two have in common, is he a good person, who are his friends, what are his likes and dislikes, what are his future goals and so on. The only way to uncover these attributes is to spend quality time with someone … give love a chance to develop and grow. You may find that the ride takes a little longer, but at least you’ll enjoy the ride!

Of course, you have to know when to get off the ride as well. If, after 3-6 months, you still can’t see yourself having a future with this guy, maybe you ought to move on.

Trust the Bubbies. Eventually, if you give it yourself a chance, you will find “Mr. Right”. As Bubbie Linda’s mother (may she rest in peace) used to say, “And that’s how long it had to take.”

We love you.

Love, The Bubbies

