David Bowie: Rare Demo Of 'Starman' Sells For Almost $90,000 At Auction

(104.3 WOMC) -- A demo tape of "Starman" that is believed to be the first recording of the David Bowie song has fetched around $89,700 at an auction, the BBC reported.

The tape, which includes what is believed to be the first ever recording of Bowie’s hit “Starman” among with other songs, was given to guitarist Mick Ronson’s friend Kevin Hutchinson in 1971.

Hutchinson told BBC that the tape was "totally forgotten about" for nearly 50 years.

Hutchinson was given the tape at 16 and recalls he didn't think it was "fantastic." Adding, "At 16, you're not totally impressed. Nothing impresses you."

Omega Auctions in Newton-le-Willows auctioned the tape off Tuesday.

Dan Hampson, assistant auction manager at Omega Auctions, said the tape was "possibly the first ever demo version of Starman".

He added, "there's a lot of Bowie mythology around the writing of this timeless classic, and the raw and truly beautiful version heard here helps to provide a fascinating insight into the creative process of a bona fide genius."