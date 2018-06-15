Fallsview | Dreamstime.com

Daredevil Raccoon Climbs Minnesota Skyscraper and Becomes a Sensation

June 15, 2018
MINNESOTA - As millions across the US slept earlier this week, a small raccoon who captured the attention of Minnesota, and then the world, did something remarkable. 

He made it to the roof.

For hours on Tuesday, Twitter users followed the exploits of the daredevil free-climbing raccoon. The drama started after maintenance workers removed the creature from the roof of a St Paul office block.

Not prepared to take a hint, it headed to the neighboring UBS tower -- one of the tallest buildings in the city.

Then it started to climb.

People noticed, and before long it had its own Twitter account.

With no balconies or windows that open, office workers inside the building were left to watch anxiously as the raccoon continued its climb.

At the 23rd floor, it stopped for a nap, allowing time for more photos.

Eventually the raccoon started to climb down, before reversing course. 

The raccoon was caught and was to be picked up by the city's Department of Safety & Inspections, according to a tweet from the building's owner, UBS Financial Services.

Officials report it followed the cat food to the live trap and wildlife experts are taking care of it.

