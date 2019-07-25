Miracle Treat Day! Dairy Queen Donates To Children In Need On Thursday

(WOMC) -- Satisfy your sweet tooth and give back to your community this week with Dairy Queen.

As part of the 15th Annual DQ Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 25, Dairy Queen locations throughout the United States will raise funds to help save and improve the lives of sick and injured children in Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals.

During Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating locations will be donated to CMN Hospitals, All contributions stay local to help kids in our community.

Hospitals in the Children's Miracle Network treat 10 million children every year across North America. They've partnered with Dairy Queen for 35 years.