Dad Locked Out Of iPad For 47 Years After Toddler Gets His Hands On It

(104.3 WOMC) -- Most parents can probably relate to giving their kids a phone or tablet to get a few precious minutes of peace and quiet.

But one dad, from Washington DC, found out the hard way that toddlers need constant supervision and essentially can't be trusted.

Journalist Evan Osnos gave his three-year-old son his iPad to play with, only for him to hand it back to him with a slight issue - it had been locked for 25 and a half million minutes.

For a bit of context, that is over 47 years. When his young son would be 50.

Apple's security locks phones in increasing amounts of time for each incorrect password entered; meaning, in this case, Evan's son must have been doing some serious keyboard bashing to get it to almost 48 years.

Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas? pic.twitter.com/5i7ZBxx9rW — Evan Osnos (@eosnos) April 6, 2019

Thankfully there were some useful tips by strangers online that helped him get back into his iPad without having to wait a decades long.