Dad Hilariously Photoshops Daughter Into Dangerous Situations

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) -- This dad's photos of his adorable daughter might make you do a double take. But don't worry, the images of his baby in 'marginally dangerous situations' are not as real as the seem.

Stephen Crowley, a designer from Dublin, revealed on Reddit that he had been photoshopping his young daughter Hannah into “marginally dangerous situations” primarily to get a rise out of people who were foolish enough to believe the photos were real.

Crowley first began creating these hilarious photos back in 2017, when Hannah was in and out of the hospital with a very rare condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), which required a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy.

"Because we missed out on so much normal stuff of the first year, we take tons of photos now that we're able to do normal things out of isolation," Crowley told Huh Magazine.



Crowley hopes the images will help raise awareness for bone marrow donations, a procedure which helped his daughter get out of the hospital.

Getting some air A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

Autumn walks A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Oct 23, 2016 at 7:24am PDT

Crowley told Parents Magazine that while most people got the joke, a few parent-shamers couldn’t quite see the obvious humor and tried to call him out for his terrible parenting.