Cyber Monday: Your sales guide

(104.3 WOMC) -- The deals are coming. From clothing chains to giant department stores, retailers have shared their plans to attract shoppers on Cyber Monday. Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online or both, use this guide to help you make your battle plan.



Happy shopping!

**Retailers listed alphabetically**



Amazon

Cyber Monday is a big event for Amazon. Last year, shoppers ordered 740 items per second, according to the company.

Shoppers can scoop up a 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV for $329.99, a 40-inch smart TV for $179.99 and select videos games will be 60 percent off.

Many toys also will be discounted with some Hasbro games, Nerf products and Play-doh items up to 50 percent off. Select Lego sets will be 30 percent.

The company is also offering discounts on its own devices: The Echo Show will be $179.99, the Dot's price tag will drop to $29.99 and the Fire HD 10 will be on sale for $99.99.

Cyber Monday



Barnes & Noble

Cyber Monday | Find a store



Best Buy

Cyber Monday | Find a store



Big Lots

Cyber Monday | Find a store



Dick's Sporting Goods

Cyber Monday | Find a store



GameStop

Holiday Hub | Find a store



Home Depot

Cyber Monday | Find a store



J.C.Penney

Cyber Monday | Find a store



K-Mart

Cyber Monday | Find a store



Kohls

Cyber Monday | Find a store



Lowe's

Cyber Monday | Find a store



Macy's

Cyber Monday | Find a store



Office Depot

Cyber Monday | Find a store



Staples

Cyber Monday | Find a store



Target

Target is offering 15 percent off sitewide on Monday and will continue to offer promotions all next week.

Tuesday will bring 40 percent bath and bedding products, cosmetics are on sale Wednesday, Thursday's deal is 30 percent family outerwear and electronics will be on sale on Friday.

Among the sales will be a Samsung 50" 4K Smart Ultra HD TV for $479.99, the Sony PlayStation 4 VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle price tag will be slashed by $100 to $299.99 and the SodaStream Jet starter kit will be on sale for $49.99.

Many toys will also be on sale including 20 percent off select board games and some Lego, Pokemon and Nerf products will be discounted up to 50 percent.

Cyber Week | Find a store



Walmart

Walmart is offering thousands of deals on Cyber Monday, including some popular Black Friday sales.

The Samsung 58" 4K Smart LED HDTV will be on sale for $598, the Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S7 will be discounted to $299 and the Dyson DC59 Slim cord-free vacuum will be $60 off.

You can also get Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones for $179.

Toy shoppers can scoop up the Barbie Hello Dreamhouse for $199 and a self-balancing electric scooter hoverboard for $144.95.

Video gamers can score deals on a PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console for $349 and the Xbox One S is on sale for $189.

Cyber Monday | Find a store