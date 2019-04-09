Remember The McDonald’s McPickle April Fool? Someone Figured Out How To Order It

(104.3 WOMC) -- You might have seen the McDonald’s McPickle April Fools’ Day joke.

They said they were going to release a burger with pickles as the main filling. And even though everyone knew it was a joke, people were a little disappointed.

Lots of people said they wished it was a real thing.

Although the fast food restaurant is not officially releasing the McPickle, one man has answered all your prayers.

The McPickle is real! pic.twitter.com/CvZvuW2jNM — Matt Little (@__M_A_T_T___) April 1, 2019

Matt Little, from Tasmania, shows how with a few clever ordering tricks, you can make one yourself.

Posting a picture of his receipt, Matt says he ordered a standard Big Mac to recreate the McPickle.

He then asked for burger, Big Mac sauce and onion to be removed.

He asks for three portions of extra pickle and ketchup to recreate the burger.

The cheese and lettuce that come as standard remain.