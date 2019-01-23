Creative Valentine's Day Engagement Ideas

(104.3 WOMC) -- Planning on asking someone to marry you on Valentine's Day? Romper.com has some creative ways to say Marry Me!

Candy hearts are our first text messages! Scatter a few around the engagement ring. Bonus points if you can find the "marry me" hearts.

A bouquet of balloons is always fun to celebrate with. Try to find some Valentine's Day themed balloons. Pink or red balloons work well. Gold balloons that spell out "Yes" or "MR. & MRS" would be awesome. Make sure you snap a selfie when she says yes to post later on social media.

Red roses are the symbol of love. Make it a dozen and pop in the engagement ring.

You can always get creative and use Paper Hearts. Cut out a big heart in a sheet of pink or red construction paper, and take a few delightfully sappy couple pictures posing with it. If you can get your ring in the picture, even better! Then, add a caption along the lines of, "I asked him to be my Valentine. He asked me to be his wife."​

