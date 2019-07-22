Couple Takes Wedding Photos in Costco Aisle Where They First Met

By Johnny Lopez

Nuptials in aisle 5!

A couple that first met at a Costco returned to the same store to take wedding photos and turned the warehouse club into a romantic getaway, reported Delish.

Back in 2017, Jessica was shopping at the Costco in Waipahu, Hawaii with her roommate when she contemplated out loud whether or not to buy boxes of mac and cheese.

Brandon, unaware that he was about to meet his future wife, overheard her and chimed in by saying: “It’s good for you. It’s cheese—and it’s Costco.”

They laughed, exchanged numbers and later began dating.

After tying the knot at a beachside wedding in Honolulu in May, the newlyweds decided to return to the place where the magic first happened to take more wedding pics a month later.

“We didn’t really think we were going to do it, and we did,” Jessica told Costco. “By the time we got to the aisle, there were different employees walking by congratulating us. Customers were shopping and laughing, taking pictures. Everyone was super nice."

The couple’s story went viral after Costco shared their photos on their official Facebook account. It’s since been reshared over 1800 times with over 18K reactions and nearly 9K comments.

Decked out in her wedding dress, Jessica posed in the mac and cheese aisle alongside Brandon, who rocked a white tuxedo. In another shot Brandon even carries her, not over a traditional threshold, but into a shopping cart.

The happily married couple is proof that you just never know where you will find the one.

She added: "I've literally spent the last two years responding to any compliment about Brandon with 'Thanks, I got him at Costco.’”