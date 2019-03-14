Couple Creates Beer For Your Dog Called "Good Boy"

(104.3 WOMC) -- You can now crack a cold one with your dog thanks to a Houston couple.

Megan and Steve Long have created a non-alcoholic beer for your canine called Good Boy Dog Beer.

The couple came up with the idea when having to get their older dog Rocky to eat, or in this case drink, his vitamins.

The different kinds of dog beer they have include IPA A lot In The Yard, Mailman Malt Licker and Session...Squirrel!

"We always say, you'll buy your buddy a beer, why not buy your best friend a beer?" says co-owner Steve.

Tip it on back with your best buddy this weekend. Check out their site for where you can find the beers, or order online.