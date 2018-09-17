Countdown Clock Appears on Bob Seger’s Website

(104.3 WOMC) - Looks like some big news is on the horizon from Bob Seger.

A countdown clock has appeared on BobSeger.com that’s set to expire at 8 a.m. EST. Below the countdown clock are five different photos of Seger throughout his decades-long career. An ominous message of “Stay tuned…” has also appeared on all of Seger’s social media accounts.

Seger, of course, is on the mend after spinal surgery sidelined him during his “Runaway Train” tour in support of his 2017 album I Knew You When.

He’ll be returning to the road in November on rescheduled tour dates, but maybe Seger has something else up his sleeve.