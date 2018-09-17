Michelle Pemberton-USA TODAY Sports

Countdown Clock Appears on Bob Seger’s Website

September 17, 2018
Categories: 
Features

(104.3 WOMC) - Looks like some big news is on the horizon from Bob Seger.

A countdown clock has appeared on BobSeger.com that’s set to expire at 8 a.m. EST.  Below the countdown clock are five different photos of Seger throughout his decades-long career. An ominous message of “Stay tuned…” has also appeared on all of Seger’s social media accounts.

Seger, of course, is on the mend after spinal surgery sidelined him during his “Runaway Train” tour in support of his 2017 album I Knew You When.

 He’ll be returning to the road in November on rescheduled tour dates, but maybe Seger has something else up his sleeve.  

Tags: 
Bob Seger
Bob Seger Announcement

Recent Podcast Audio
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes