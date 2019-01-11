Costco Sells 27-Pound Bucket Of Mac And Cheese With A 20-Year Shelf Life

(104.3 WOMC) -- Costco wants to make sure you don't run out of mac and cheese, so they're selling a huge bucket of the cheesy stuff.

The wholesale store has supersized the coveted side dish by offering a 27-pound tub of the gooey goodness. Did we mention it has a shelf life of 20 years!? So don't worry, you don't have to eat it all at once because you've got a whole 20 years to finish it.

Reported to hold 180 servings, the Chef’s Banquet Macaroni and Cheese Storage Bucket is a monster! And for $89.99 per bucket, that's about $2 per serving-- so it's basically a steal.

*Goes to Costco for vitamin pills*



*Comes home with a 27 lb, 6 gallon bucket of mac and cheese* pic.twitter.com/TmEpp4ZSfF — Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) January 11, 2019

According to People, inside the six-gallon container are separate pouches of elbow pasta and cheddar cheese sauce.

You've outdone yourselves, Costco.