Nuts For Nutella? Costco Is Now Selling 7-Pound Buckets Of Nutella

(104.3 WOMC) -- If you're a fan of Nutella, this will make your day.

You can now buy a big seven-pound bucket of the chocolate and hazelnut spread at Costco. According to the nutritional information, each tub will serve 81 people.

Sing it with me....

L I V I N G IN A M E R I C A#nutella #costco pic.twitter.com/WnIGxvDLnr — Tony Ebikeme (@TonyEbikemeJr) January 5, 2019

A 13-ounce jar of Nutella sells on average for $3.49, making this a savings of about $6, when you purchase the larger container for $21.99.

You can buy the tub in Costco stores nationwide, or online for an additional $3 delivery fee. Plus if you’re a member, you can get two-day shipping.