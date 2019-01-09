© Bahadir Yeniceri | Dreamstime.com

Nuts For Nutella? Costco Is Now Selling 7-Pound Buckets Of Nutella

January 9, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- If you're a fan of Nutella, this will make your day.

You can now buy a big seven-pound bucket of the chocolate and hazelnut spread at Costco. According to the nutritional information, each tub will serve 81 people.

A 13-ounce jar of Nutella sells on average for $3.49, making this a savings of about $6, when you purchase the larger container for $21.99. 

You can buy the tub in Costco stores nationwide, or online for an additional $3 delivery fee. Plus if you’re a member, you can get two-day shipping.

