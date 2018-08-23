Construction & Traffic Advisory For Upcoming Shows At DTE Energy Music Theatre

(DETROIT) – Due to concrete removal and replacement on Waldon Road at Sashabaw Road in Independence Township, guests attending Friday’s Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town concert and upcoming show dates at DTE Energy Music Theatre are encouraged to arrive early and to expect altered routes and delays due to the road project.

The Road Commission for Oakland County expects Waldon Road to be closed in all directions from the I-75 overpass to just West of Sashabaw Road until late August. Northbound and southbound Sashabaw Road at Waldon Road will remain open to traffic. During the closure, the detour route for Waldon Road traffic will be Clintonville Road to Maybee Road to Dixie Hwy to M‑15, back to Waldon Road and vice versa. Waldon Road carries approximately 10,000 vehicles daily. For construction updates and project descriptions, please visit www.rcocweb.org/189/Road-Projects.

Concert traffic leaving DTE Energy Music Theatre will be altered significantly as vehicles exiting the parking lot at Pine Knob Road will be directed to two northbound lanes towards Clarkston Road. The left lane will be directed westbound on Clarkston Road towards M-15, and the right lane will be directed eastbound towards Baldwin Road.

Upcoming Shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre:

Friday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. - Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town with special guests Turnpike Troubadours & Tenille Townes

Saturday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. - Gov’t Mule’s Dark Side of the Mule & The Avett Brothers with special guest The Magpie Salute

Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. - Niall Horan with special guest Maren Morris

Saturday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. - Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin with special guests Nothing More and Bad Wolves

Sunday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. - Counting Crows with special guest +LIVE+