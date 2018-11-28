Company Launches Cat And Child Proof 'Half Christmas Tree'

(104.3 WOMC) -- It’s the most wonderful time of year – unless of course, you have cats (or kids!).

Every year it’s the same – once the Christmas tree goes up they just can’t stay away from those tempting ornaments and lights.

If you’re lucky there are a few loose needles to sweep up, if not then you’ll come home to find your festive pride and joy spread across the floor.

But now the British retailer Argos think they might have come up with a Christmas (cat owner’s) miracle – behold the cat proof tree.

Well done @Argos_Online on your "modern" parasol Christmas tree --

Half the tree for double the money --

What you think @ArgosHelpers? pic.twitter.com/2bLT8wFj73 — Dane (@DJ__NUFC) November 28, 2018

The online listing says: “Keep your perfectly placed baubles, bows and bells out of reach of curious, crawling kids or your cats’ playful paws with this 6ft parasol tree.

“If Santa’s been extra generous, there’s plenty of room to stack pressies underneath rather than scattering them around it.

“It’s also a great alternative to the traditional tree if you’re a tad tight for space.”

The 7ft festive tree is available in both traditional and snowy green effects and retails for £33.33 for the plain green effect, or £37.50 for the extra festive snowy version.