Coke In Talks For Cannabis-Infused Drinks

(104.3 WOMC) - Coca-Cola Co. is in talks with cannabis producer to make beverages infused with marijuana.

On Monday morning, Canadian news service BNN Bloomberg reported that Coke is talking with cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis about developing health-focused beverages that will ease inflammation, pain and cramping.

“Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world,” Coca-Cola said in a statement, referring to cannabidiol, a constituent of cannabis.

The marijuana industry has been attracting interest from a handful of big corporate names as Canada and a wave of U.S. states move to legalize recreational use of the drug.

However, U.S. corporations are still cautious about taking steps into a business that remains illegal under U.S. federal law.