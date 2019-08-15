Coca-Cola Kicks Off The Holiday Season With New Cinnamon Flavor

(WOMC) -- Coca-Cola is hoping by the end of next month you’ll be ready to abandon your pumpkin spiced lattes and jump into some winter flavors.

The soft drink company is coming out with a couple of new holiday flavors this year, and they're interesting.

According to a post by CandyHunting, Cinnamon Coca-Cola will be coming out this winter, along with Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite.

If you're wondering how it tastes, cola aficionados in the UK have already given it the thumbs up.

An exact release date hasn't been released, but it seems we'll see them decking the halls of the grocery store this holiday season.