A Clueless Remake Is In The Works

(104.3 WOMC) -- Clueless will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2020, so naturally Tinseltown is looking to capitalize.

According to Variety, a remake of the coming-of-age cult classic is officially in development.

Paramount Studios plans to bring back the ’90s film with the help of two prominent industry figures known for their recent hits both on the big and small screen. Marquita Robinson, whose credits include Netflix’s heralded GLOW, will handle the script; meanwhile Tracey Oliver, who penned the 2017 box office smash Girls Trip, is on-board to produce.

All other details are scarce as the remake is still in the early stages of coming together.

The original Clueless — which was loosely based on Jane Austen’s Emma — hit theaters in 1995, and starred Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Stacey Dash.

Revisit a trailer below.