Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome baby boy

September 4, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have welcomed a baby boy.

A publicist for the actors told The Associated Press on Friday that the couple gave birth Monday in New York.

This is the second child for the 39-year-old actress and 42-year-old actor. They are already parents to their 5-year-old son Cyrus Michael Christopher. The actors have been married since 2009.

Danes, the "Homeland" actress, has won three Emmy Awards and four Golden Globes. The British actor Dancy starred in the TV series "Hannibal."
 

