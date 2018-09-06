© Tatiana Muslimova | Dreamstime.com

Chocolate Chip Cookies Are As Addicting As....

September 6, 2018
Categories: 
Features

According to a new study out of Ohio State University, it turns out chocolate chip cookies are just about as addictive as cocaine.  Here's why...

  1. Sugar is incredibly addictive, which you probably know already. And chocolate chip cookies are loaded with the stuff . . . with more than two teaspoons per cookie.
  2. The fat in the cookies also gets you hooked.
  3. The chocolate chips have a small amount of a compound that trigger your brain in the same spot that weed does, which makes you happy.
  4. And finally, the nostalgia that comes from the taste and especially the smell of the cookies gives you another temporary shot of good feelings.

So when those four things come together, it's kind of amazing that we're not all shoving chocolate chip cookies into our mouths RIGHT NOW. 

Tags: 
Cookies
Addicting
Addictive
Cocaine
study

Recent Podcast Audio
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
Singer Deniece Williams speaks with Stephen & JoAnne about the musical legacy of Aretha Franklin WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gospel music Patriarch Marvin Winans remembers Aretha Franklin with Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
Reverend Jesse Jackson spends a few minutes with Stephen & JoAnne discussing the final moments of Aretha Franklin's Life. WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes