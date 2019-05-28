Chipotle To Give Away $1M Worth Of Free Burritos During NBA Finals

There's nothing better than a big, spicy burrito. No, erase that, start again.

There's nothing better than a big, spicy burrito that you didn't have to pay for.

Chipotle is offering up to $1 million worth of free burritos during theh NBA finals.

How to score the beefy or chicken-y, cheesy goodness? Be on Twitter during games and click as soon as you hear the announcer say “free.”

Every time that word is used in the TV broadcast of a finals game -- by an announcer, color commentator, or sideline reporter -- Chipotle will Tweet out a unique code that can be redeemed for a free burrito, or any regularly-priced entrée.

Five hundred freebie codes will be sent during the first half, and 1,000 during the second.

Up to 20 codes will be sent per game.

Follow @chipotletweets on Twitter, then once you hear the magic word and see the code, text it to 888222 for instructions on how to redeem a free burrito. The full details are available here.