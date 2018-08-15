Chili's is sponsoring a pop-bar based on 'The Office' and we need to go

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) - Fans of "The Office" may be pining for a series reboot, but for now, a real life Dundies Awards will have to suffice.

Replay, a barcade in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, making dreams come true with a pop-up dedicated to arguably one of the funniest shows to ever grace our screens.

"The Office" pop-up transports fans to Scranton, where you can see Dwight's desk, take photos with life-size cutouts of Pam and Jim, and play Office-themed trivia, according to The Chicago Tribune.

To wrap up the pop-up, the bar is celebrating accordingly, hosting its own "Dundie Awards" on Friday, August 17. As any fan of "The Office" knows, it wouldn't be "Dundie Awards" without Chili's.

But a night reliving Pam and Jim's glory days won't be cheap. Tickets are $60 a pop, however that includes a Chili's Presidente margarita with a keepsake glass, four drink tickets and Chili's gift bags. The gift bags include t-shirts and other "Chili's swag," including restaurant gift cards.

For Michael Scott devotees who can't make it to Chi-town, Chili's will live stream the award show on its Facebook and Twitter this Friday, or if you miss out there, you can see clips from the event on the Chili’s Instagram page.